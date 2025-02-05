Republicans block Elon Musk from congressional subpoena as DOGE scrutinizes NOAA

WASHINGTON -- As Elon Musk continues to dismantle government agencies, threaten workers with layoffs and gain access to government data, congressional Republicans on Wednesday blocked Democratic efforts to compel him to answer for his actions under oath.

Musk, who has not made any public appearances since the inauguration, has publicly called for cutting down the federal government and through his non-government organization Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has frozen funding for several agencies including USAID the international aid agency.

Designated a special government employee by the White House, Musk claims he has been in talks with President Donald Trump about his tactics.

"I went over it with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down," Musk said Monday on his effort to curtail USAID.

Rep. Gerald Connolly, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, tore into Musk during a committee hearing on Wednesday as he moved to subpoena the controversial billionaire.

"It's a puzzling role for many people, certainly on this side of the aisle, and I think for some on yours, who is this unelected billionaire that he can attempt to dismantle federal agencies, fire people, transfer them, offer them early retirement and have sweeping changes to agencies without any congressional review, oversight or concurrence," he said.

Republicans on the committee pushed back and engaged in a shouting match with Democrats over Musk. When GOP chairman Rep. James Comer put the motion to a vote, it failed along party lines.

Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna of California, who has shown support for DOGE in the past, abstained from voting.

Comer and other Republicans came to Musk and DOGE's defense contending, without evidence, that the federal government was wasting taxpayer dollars and those agencies needed to be reviewed and scaled back.

"Elon Musk trimmed the fat on X and we have the chance to do the same here," Comer said about Musk deep cuts at the social media giant.

Musk's $44 billion purchase of Twitter in 2022 has been seen by some business analysts as an unsuccessful investment as the company's value has gone down sharply over the years with users and advertisers dropping the platform.

The mutual fund Fidelity marked down its estimate of X's value by 78.7% as of the end of August, according to a financial disclosure.

Republicans have maintained that Musk is not in charge and answers to Trump.

When asked about Democrats' concerns and anger over DOGE, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump campaigned to make the government more efficient and defended Musk's involvement in it.

While Musk won't be taking questions from leaders anytime soon, he has spent a lot of time on his social media platform making his case for the cuts.

On Thursday he reposted a X post that had screenshot from a news article talking about DOGE aides looking at the Medicare payment system.

"Yeah, this is where the big money fraud is happening," Musk wrote in his post without any further details or evidence to back his claim.

The Medicare system wasn't the only government agency that was put on notice this week.

The Treasury Department said that officials connected to DOGE have been granted "read-only" access to the sensitive Treasury system that manages trillions of dollars in government payments.

Leavitt told reporters Wednesday that DOGE is not allowed to write new code.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the federal agency responsible for forecasting the weather, researching and analyzing climate and weather data and monitoring and tracking extreme weather events like hurricanes, is now being scrutinized by Musk's team, several sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

DOGE is looking for anything tied to DEI and that they removed anything DEI-related from bulletin boards, including posters and signs, the sources said. They also checked bathroom signs to ensure they complied with Trump's executive orders.

A former NOAA employee told ABC News that he is concerned that representatives from DOGE will employ what he called the Musk's strategy of breaking things now and fixing them later. He said he's worried that NOAA's irreplaceable climate and weather data could be damaged or lost and that DOGE may be following the Project 2025 playbook.

Trump has distanced himself from the plan. However, his nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, was one of the authors.

Project 2025 calls for breaking up NOAA and privatizing forecast operations. In the document, the authors wrote that NOAA is "one of the main drivers of the climate change alarm industry and, as such, is harmful to future U.S. prosperity.

As these moves take place, questions have been raised by leaders, critics and others about by how much and how exactly its operating.

Musk initially wanted an office in the West Wing but told people he thought it was too small, multiple people familiar with his comments told ABC News. Instead, he took an office inside the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the sources said.

Musk moved beds into both the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the United States Office of Personnel Management, according to sources. The move is intended to allow both Musk and his staff to sleep there if working late, the sources said.

It follows a familiar trend for tech companies in Silicon Valley.

Musk's team is staffed largely by engineers and young people with little experience in government policy. At least one as young as 19 years old, according to sources.

Trump was asked Tuesday about Musk's team including the younger members and their access to government data and facilities and said he thought it was a good move.

Democratic leadership on the Hill has repeatedly downplayed the power Musk claims for DOGE.

It has no authority to make spending decisions, to shut down programs or ignore federal law. This is not debatable. This is an indisputable fact. No authority for spending decisions to shut down programs or ignore federal law, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday.

ABC News' Rachel Scott, Matthew Glasser, Will Steakin, Katherine Faulders and Max Zahn contributed to this report.

