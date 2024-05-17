Seeing double: Entire 'Live with Kelly and Mark' audience full of adult identical twins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Viewers may have been seeing double on Friday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" as the entire audience -- and all of the guest stars -- were adult identical twins.
Kelly Ripa says she has always had a fascination with adult twins -- so they gave her a full show of them.
"Don't adjust your dials - this is our twin spectacular," Ripa said.
It led to a unique sight in the WABC-TV lobby.
"Live with Kelly and Mark" airs weekdays at 9 a.m.
