Seeing double: Entire 'Live with Kelly and Mark' audience full of adult identical twins

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Viewers may have been seeing double on Friday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Mark" as the entire audience -- and all of the guest stars -- were adult identical twins.

Kelly Ripa says she has always had a fascination with adult twins -- so they gave her a full show of them.

"Don't adjust your dials - this is our twin spectacular," Ripa said.

It led to a unique sight in the WABC-TV lobby.

"Live with Kelly and Mark" airs weekdays at 9 a.m.

