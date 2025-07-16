Off-field achievements honored at ESPYS' Sports Humanitarian Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The 11th annual ESPYS' Sports Humanitarian Awards held Tuesday in Hollywood celebrated and honored athletes, teams, leagues and members of the sports industry who use the power of sport to make a positive impact on society.

"As part of the ESPYS we put together a program that celebrated people on the field, field of play and what they did, and we realized there was so much more," said Kevin Martinez, vice president of ESPN Corporate Citizenship.

"That's what I love about this event. It's time to pause and to recognize the great work that athletes and the teams that they play for, and the leagues, and of course the sponsors can have on their communities," said Bob Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company. "It's really important. Athletes make a difference."

The L.A. Kings and L.A. Clippers were among the teams nominated for Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year for their rapid response to reliefs efforts after the devastating Southern California wildfires in January.

"It's remarkable what these athletes do, and I think about it in terms of our Angel City players - how much time they spend in the community, how much time they spend doing stuff for other folks that means so much to them," said Willow Bay, who is Iger's wife and the controlling owner of Angel City FC of the National Women's Soccer League.

Iger and Bay presented the Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award to Michele Kang.

Kang, through her foundation Kynisca Sports International, is dedicated to the advancement of women's sports, donating $1 million to the U.S. women's rugby program immediately after they won bronze in Paris and promising $4 million overall over four years so they can pursue gold at the 2028 Olympics in L.A.

"Women's sports have been sort of forgotten. It's the best kept secret for a long time. There's certainly a lot of talent, but the investment has not kept up," Kang said. "This is about giving equal opportunity for all the young girls and young women."

The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award went to grand slam champion Sloane Stephens, while the Indianapolis Colts was honored as the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year.

The 2025 ESPYS will be broadcast live on ABC on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET / PT from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.