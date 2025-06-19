Former Jets, Ravens LB C.J. Mosley retiring from NFL

Five-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley has retired from the NFL, revealing his decision on his 33rd birthday bysharing a highlight reel of his career on Instagram.

Mosley had been a free agent after the New York Jets released him at the start of the league year March 12.

"Today, it is time to wake up from my childhood dream and share it with the next generation," Mosley said in his Instagram video posted Thursday. "I spent my whole life and career building my legacy. Now it's time to start a new chapter with new dreams. It won't be easy, but I'm here to tell you every sacrifice is worth it.

"When you wake up, what will your legacy look like?"

Mosley was the emotional leader and signal-caller on the Jets' defense, but he missed 13 games last season due to toe and neck injuries and lost his middle linebacker job to Jamien Sherwood.

He had signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2019 after five standout seasons with the Ravens, including becoming the first Baltimore player voted to the Pro Bowl as a rookie then posting three more Pro Bowl seasons from 2016 to 2018.

His first year with the Jets was limited to two games because of a groin injury. He then opted to sit out the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He returned in 2021 and recorded 168, 158 and 152 tackles over the next three seasons. His best season was 2022, when he was named to his fifth Pro Bowl and was voted second-team All-Pro.

The 17th overall pick by the Ravens in the 2014 draft out of Alabama, Mosley retires with nearly 1,100 career tackles with 12 sacks, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and three touchdowns.

Mosley, who is from Theodore, Alabama, was rated as one of the top high school linebackers in the country before heading to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide after getting offers from several top football programs.

He made a quick impact in college, earning Freshman All-American honors, and helped Alabama win consecutive BCS national championships during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Mosley also won the Butkus Award in 2013 as college football's top linebacker.

ESPN's Rich Cimini and The Associated Press contributed to this report.br/]