New surveillance video released, reward increased in correction officer's cold case murder

QUEENS (WABC) -- The mother of a New York City correction officer exclusively spoke to Eyewitness News to plead for help finding the killer who shot her son five years ago.

John Jeff was off-duty and leaving a party in Springfield Gardens, Queens when he was gunned down in August 2020, just blocks from where he lived.

The case has since gone cold.

Prosecutors are sharing new surveillance video of the shooting.

The New York City Rikers Island Correction Officer was 28 years old.

"John was killed right here where we're standing," Jeff's mother said.

His grieving mother whose son followed in her footsteps, as a retired Rikers Island Correction Captain, gathered with relatives and friends in John's honor.

"John was a good guy, he was a great guy, he's really missed. I miss him," his mother said.

"That was my big brother. He was my savior. He was my protector," Jeff's sister Jayliyah Arnold said.

"Why did you go out that night bro?" friend Andre Anderson said.

Gunshots and screams can be heard in the newly-released surveillance video by Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"Someone punched his car as he turned onto Defoe, he got out of his vehicle and I guess an altercation happened and he was shot 8 times, once in the head," Katz said.

Katz says someone also took off with Jeff's service weapon and shot him with it.

It was never recovered at the scene.

"It was hard. It's still hard, we push through every day but it's hard," Arnold said.

Investigators say Jeff was off-duty and had just left a party around 3 a.m. early Saturday, August 15th, 2020.

They say he was trying to move his car out that was blocked in.

"He asked two people behind him, two cars behind him, it was a black Mercedes and a blue BMW," Katz said.

"I hope that whoever it is that's involved with it or if you do know something just speak up. Do the right thing," Anderson said.

It's not just John Jeff's family and the Queens District Attorney searching for those responsible, Crime Stoppers has now upped their reward from $10,000 to $30,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest and prosecution.

