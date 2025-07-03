'Bachelor in Paradise' exclusive new promo shows couples, kisses, drama!

"Bachelor in Paradise" exclusive: A new promo shows some interesting drama ahead. See it all unfold July 7 at 8p|7c on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

We're getting more hints as to what we can expect on season ten of "Bachelor in Paradise."

On The Red Carpet has an exclusive trailer, seen in the video player above. And if there's one thing we've learned about "Paradise," it's to expect the unexpected.

The trailer begins with Zoe McGrady (Grant's season) saying, "This time I'm not waiting for a fairytale ending. I'm writing it."

We also see a kiss between "Golden" cast members Gary Levingston and Leslie Fhima. Is it friendly or is there something more happening with some of our Golden faves?

Speaking of more, does Alexe Godin (Grant's season) want something more from Jonathon Johnson (Jenn's season)? The two are shown getting smiley and cozy as she tells the camera her type is "hot, funny, obsessed with me!"

Bachelor Nation was obsessed when they found out Dale Moss (Clare's season) was making an appearance on "Paradise." We see him in a couple of key moments in this trailer. Once, he's with Kat Izzo (Zach's season), who's telling him, "I don't need to be justifying my feelings!" The second time, Dale looks to be confronting Sean McLaughlin (Charity's season) saying, "I would never do that on my worst day to a human being."

Moss told On The Red Carpet that something to know about him is that "You always know where I stand." Sounds like we will be finding out where he stands with several people. We'd also like to know about those Kat feelings!

"Bachelor in Paradise" is taking place in Costa Rica this season. Host Jesse Palmer has one bit of advice for all those headed to the beach. "Just be really open minded, go on dates and meet as many people as you can."

"Bachelor in Paradise" premieres July 7 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

