Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager wins Gracie Award, honored at annual luncheon

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager won a Gracie Award in the category of Women's Health News Feature/Series for her piece "3 decades, 3 cancers."

ABC's JuJu Chang presented Sager with the award at the annual Gracie Awards Luncheon earlier today. Last month, additional winners were honored at the annual Gracie Awards Gala in Beverly Hills.

The Gracie Awards, named after the late Gracie Allen, recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women across media and entertainment.

"The Gracies focus on women who are making positive change and who further the discussion of what a fulfilling career in media looks like," reads the description of the prize on the awards' website.

First established in 1975, the Gracies are celebrating 50 years of honoring women's achievements in media and entertainment.