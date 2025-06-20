Patients shine in Cohen Children's Medical Center's 2nd Annual Sickle Cell Fashion Show

Shirleen Allicot took part in the second annual Sickle Cell Fashion Show by Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Shirleen Allicot took part in the second annual Sickle Cell Fashion Show by Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Shirleen Allicot took part in the second annual Sickle Cell Fashion Show by Cohen Children's Medical Center.

Shirleen Allicot took part in the second annual Sickle Cell Fashion Show by Cohen Children's Medical Center.

QUEENS (WABC) -- Several events were held throughout our area Thursday to commemorate Juneteenth.

One of the most inspiring took place right in Queens at Cohen's Children's Medical Center.

It was the Second Annual Sickle Cell Fashion Show, celebrating both Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

More than a dozen patients, from just 12 months to 21 years old, strutted their stuff with confidence and so much heart.

Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot had the honor of walking with a little girl named Miracle, and she truly embodies every bit of that name.

Miracle and all the other children are being treated for sickle cell disease, a condition, which causes their red blood cells to be deformed.

These cells can get stuck, cut off blood flow, cause severe pain and serious medical complications.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.