Eyewitness News supports Latina History Day conference in NYC

The event aims to recognize and celebrate the historic and current achievements of Latinas.

Eyewitness News' president Marilu Galvez and anchor Tanya Rivero spoke today at the Annual Latina History Day Conference, an event organized by Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE).

The conference brought together over 150 women and allies to recognize and celebrate the historic and current achievements of Latinas.

The Walt Disney Company (TWDC), the parent organization of Eyewitness News, was recognized as one of the day's key sponsors.

TWDC has been a proud and longstanding supporter of HOPE for decades, tracing back to 1998.

In recent years, TWDC has hosted the HOPE's Young Professionals Summit in LA in support of first-generation Latina college students.