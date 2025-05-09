Faithful celebrate first American pope at St. Patrick's, await comments from local cardinals

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The lights of the Empire State Building shone in gold and white overnight in honor of the new Pope Leo XIV.

Four popes have visited St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, and that is more than any other church outside of Italy.

Many are wondering if Pope Leo XIV could be the fifth.

When people found out that the new pope is American, the faithful dropped what they were doing to come together to celebrate and pray at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

The bells of the iconic church rang out across Midtown as Catholics gathered to celebrate the election of Robert Cardinal Prevost as pope on Thursday.

The organ even played the "Star Spangled Banner" in honor of Pope Leo XIV, the man who would make history as the first American pope.

Prevost was born in Chicago and attended Villanova University.

Among the parishioners on Thursday was Brian Kerwin, a financial adviser from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, who attended college with Pope Leo, Villanova Class of 1977.

"For the world, don't we need somebody to bring us together, you know, particularly? So, my hope is that he continues what his mentor did and is really brings the world together," Kerwin said. "I mean, he really was, from what I understand, part of putting together this whole conclave. So, you know, my hope is that we understand that we're all the same, you know, across the globe."

His supporters think of him as a middle of the road between Pope Francis' inclusive approach and a more conservative doctrinal path.

Pope Francis named him cardinal just two years ago.

People Eyewitness News spoke with believe the Catholic Church has the right leader in Pope Leo XIV.

American Cardinals, including Cardinals Dolan and Tobin, will participate in a 10 a.m. news conference.

Cardinal Dolan is expected to stay in Rome until inauguration day, which is scheduled for May 18.

Lauren Glassberg reports on the reaction from Catholic leaders in Newark, New Jersey.

