Investigation underway after Hudson County sheriff's officer dies after fall in Jersey City

Few details were released but the death is being investigated as an accident.

Few details were released but the death is being investigated as an accident.

Few details were released but the death is being investigated as an accident.

Few details were released but the death is being investigated as an accident.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Officials are investigating the death of a Hudson County sheriff's officer after falling from a building in Jersey City on Friday morning.

It happened at the Hudson County Administration Building around 11 a.m.

The circumstances of what happened are not yet clear, but Eyewitness News is told it is being investigated as an accident.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.