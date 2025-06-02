Families displaced after fast-moving-fire destroys top floor of Jersey City home

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A smoky, fast-moving fire destroyed the top floor of a two-story home in Jersey City.

Flames broke out at the home on Bergen Avenue on Sunday evening.

Firefighters had to retreat from the building when the flames downed power lines.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is now helping five displaced families, a total of 16 people, with temporary housing and other needs.

