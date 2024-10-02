Family's barking dog scares away middle-of-the-night would-be burglars

LITTLE FERRY (WABC) -- Police are investigating a brazen and frightening attempted burglary in Little Ferry, New Jersey.

Burglars cut through screen windows of a house in an attempt to get inside, but were scared away by the family dog.

"We believe that they were attempting to get in this house to get keys to a BMW and an Audi that were in the driveway," Police Chief James Walters said.

Security video shows the two men who targeted the home at 5 a.m. Wednesday while the family was asleep upstairs.

"The first window they went to there was a couch in front and they didn't want to gain entry that way. So they went to the other window, same thing, cut the screen, pried open the window and that's when they heard the dog barking," Walters said.

Summit Place is a quiet street and the homeowners not only contacted police after they saw their screens cut, but alerted neighbors as well.

"Now I'm scared because it's a safe place. I've been here 38 years and nothing ever happened. It's scary because they had grey hoodies and you can see their face," a resident said.

The suspects are believed to be juveniles, police said.

The attempted break-ins are becoming so rampant that lawmakers across the state are demanding tougher penalties as a deterrent.

