Family zip-tied by man dressed as Amazon delivery driver during Queens home invasion, police say

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- A Whitestone, Queens family was zip-tied and duct-taped in their basement during a home invasion and robbery after their teen left a door unlocked, police say.

Moments after the family's teen daughter left for school, two men likely between the ages of 40-50 pushed their way into the family home, police said. One suspect was wearing an Amazon delivery vest, police said.

The duo brandished a firearm and demanded the residents enter their basement. There, the two men allegedly used zip ties and tape to restrain the family while they stole cash and jewelry, using the family's vehicle to make their getaway.

The abandoned vehicle was later recovered at 154th Street and 14th Avenue. The suspects are still at large.

A witness who called 911 described seeing a family member escape his restraints and run into the street.

"He was definitely disheveled, I've never seen something like that, like a guy come out of his house with duct tape all over his face literally, a movie," the witness said.

The family was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, but no one was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

