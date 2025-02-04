The cast launched the trailer at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' trailer released, Pedro Pascal "excited" it's finally out there

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" trailer is here and the cast can't wait for you to see it. The Marvel movie hits theaters July 25.

Marvel just dropped the first trailer for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and it already has people talking.

"Whatever life throws at us... we'll face it together," Kirby says in the trailer.

According to the official press release "The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First-Family - Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The cast was on hand at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama for the official trailer release.

They spoke with Good Morning America's hosts George Stephanopoulos and Sam Champion just after the trailer dropped.

"We had an amazing time so we want to share that amazing time with everybody. We're so excited it's finally out there," Pascal said.

If you thought this cast would be spilling any Marvel secrets, think again!

"People are constantly trying to interrogate and pull stuff out of me and I just kinda button it," Moss-Bachrach said.

"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" flies into theaters July 25.

