Fantasy women's basketball: Ionescu struggling, Canada returning to form



Change is the one thing you can always count on, both in sports and in life. While consistency is what fantasy managers strive for, the reality is that player performance can swing wildly over a long season.

Trying to keep up with all the highs and lows across 44 games and four months can feel overwhelming. That's why breaking things down week by week makes it easier to stay grounded and focused on what matters right now.

That's the goal of my Risers and Fallers column. It helps you track momentum shifts as they happen, using insights pulled directly from ESPN's fantasy metrics.

Fallers

Sabrina Ionescu, G, New York Liberty (100% rostered, 0.0)

Ionescu continues to struggle shooting, which is especially frustrating for managers who drafted her in the first round. She has averaged just 23.3 fantasy points per game over her last three games, compared to 34.2 FPG dating back to the start of last season. She has shot a dreadful 21.6% from the field and 23.1% from 3-point range over her past four games. While positive regression is likely, it is uncertain when it will happen for Ionescu. In the meantime, managers will need to ride out the slump.

Tina Charles, C, Connecticut Sun (97.8% rostered, -0.9)

Charles has scored 10 or fewer fantasy points in two straight games and has played well below her season average of 27.8 MPG in each (21 MPG or fewer). The Sun are one of the worst teams in the league and will also be without their points and assists leader, Marina Mabrey. Charles, now 36 and in the twilight of her career, could continue to see reduced usage, especially with rookie Aneesah Morrow (41.5% rostered) playing well.

Risers

Jordin Canada, G, Atlanta Dream (53.7% rostered, +1.8)

Canada is returning to form after missing the first seven games of the season. She has played 30 or more minutes and scored 30-plus fantasy points in two straight games and her versatility is valuable as she contributes across nearly every statistical category.

Tiffany Hayes, G, Golden State Valkyries (57.4% rostered, +6.8)

We weren't sure what to expect from Hayes after she returned from a lengthy absence. But she's played 26 or more minutes in five of her past six games and scored 24-plus fantasy points in four of them. With the team's leading scorer, Kayla Thornton, injured and a tough road stretch ahead, Golden State would be wise to lean on Hayes.