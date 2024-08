NJ Transit will be free for one week after summer of service woes

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Gov. Phil Murphy wants to thank New Jersey Transit riders after enduring a summer of service woes with a big gift: A week of free rides from Aug. 26 through Sept. 2.

The transit fare holiday will waive all fees on all modes of transportation.

If you've already bought a monthly ticket, you won't be left out of the savings. Those customers will automatically receive a 25% discount on their September monthly pass purchase through the mobile app, at Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), or ticket windows.

It's being called a "thank you" to the hundreds of thousands of loyal NJ Transit riders, especially when service has not met their needs or fell short.

"Understanding that our commuters have faced many disruptions this summer, we are providing a one week fare holiday for NJ Transit riders," said Governor Murphy. "As we work diligently with Amtrak to investigate and address the issues that have occurred this summer, especially on the Northeast Corridor, we hope this fare holiday offers our commuters some relief. We also encourage New Jerseyans to take advantage of this opportunity, and we continue to be thankful to the many New Jerseyans who depend on public transit."

Many of the recent service disruptions have occurred on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor (NEC). NJ Transit says that it has been working tirelessly advancing the joint plan with Amtrak announced immediately following Murphy's meeting with NJ Transit and Amtrak leadership back in June to improve service on the critical rail line - the busiest corridor in the country.

NJ Transit says while the root causes of these incidents have not yet been identified, significant short-term actions have already been taken and there has been noteworthy progress.

Amtrak has stepped up its inspection and repair efforts and NJ Transit is increasing equipment inspections on platforms.

