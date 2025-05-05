Near-fatal Pit Bull attack on Chihuahua leads to calls for new legislation in New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- There's a push for new legislation about dog owners after a vicious animal attack in Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Two Pit Bulls went after a Chihuahua, who was out for a walk with her owners.

Now, the little dog is fighting for her life.

On Monday night, her owners say more needs to be done to prevent other dogs from a similar fate, and some lawmakers are pushing for new legislation to hold the owners of violent pets accountable.

The Chihuahua's owners spoke with Eyewitness News reporter Michelle Charlesworth.

