Father of hostage taken by Hamas makes plea at United Nations to get son's remains

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wearing a button on his lapel is the only way Ruby Chen can feel close to his son.

"I am the father of the Itay Chen, an American-German-Israeli citizen held in Gaza by Hamas for 587 days. If you look at the kid, he's a fun-loving kid," he said.

Sitting before the U.N. Security Council, the heartbroken father searched for a semblance of humanity -- a simple request to mourn his son.

"There's like a process of how to cope with this - but in our case there is no process so we are like in a suspended, alternative universe, where we just need to figure out what to do and we just can't," Chen said.

Unlike the family of Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage who came home this week, the nightmare continues for the Chen family. They are waiting in agony for Hamas to release their son's remains.

The IDF soldier was taken hostage while defending civilians during the attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023. He is believed to have been killed that day.

"But for over 19 months, Hamas has not been willing to acknowledge that my son is in their possession or what his physical status is. This is the lowest form of terrorist psychological warfare," his father added.

Mr. Chen demanded the U.N. enforce a resolution in international law that officially recognizes the rights of families to know the fate of their loved ones missing in conflict. He called for sanctions on those who disobey.

"We need to be able to have our closure and move on to the next sad chapter of our life," Chen said.

He is hoping his voice -- even in a life without his son -- will bring closure to the families of the 58 hostages still in captivity. Fewer than two dozen are still alive.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.