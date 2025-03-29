Father speaks out after bullet nearly hits twin toddler at Bronx homeless shelter

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Gunfire broke out at a homeless shelter in the Bronx, sending people scrambling and running for cover.

A father, with his twin toddler says a bullet whizzed right past them.

"I kinda felt like the vibration," Isaiah said.

Isaiah says he felt the bullet whizzing by his head.

"Then I heard the glass. That's what made me, once I heard those two, that's when I was like, oh that's a gunshot," he added.

The father of two-year-old twin daughters says that bullet pierces through the wall, across the room and then traveled out through the window.

Police say it happened Friday morning around 10 a.m. at the Help Bronx - Crotona Park North Shelter.

The incident left Isaiah shaken.

"I got on the floor, I pulled my other daughter down, she was still in the stroller. I pull her down, put her underneath and I was just calling my family members," he said.

On its website, the organization touts its focus on early childhood education, childcare and after school programs. It's why Isaiah says he brought his daughters there.

"Imagine if I was standing up with her you know what I mean? Standing up feeding her a bottle, I could've you know, if would've been a different story. It could've hit me and they would've just been crying without supervision. It's scary man," he said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the shelter for a response but have not heard back.

Isaiah says he is now staying with family.

