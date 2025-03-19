Alleged gang leader on FBI's 'Ten Most Wanted' list in custody in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the FBI's most wanted is in U.S. custody.

Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales, a high-ranking leader of MS-13, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges contained in a four-count indictment that accused him of directing MS-13's unlawful activities in the United States, El Salvador, Mexico, and elsewhere over the past two decades.

He appeared in federal court on Long Island where a judge ordered him held without bail.

Roman-Bardales had been a fugitive for nearly three years and was added to the "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List" last month.

He was taken into custody Tuesday in San Diego after he was turned over by Mexican authorities in Veracruz Monday.

Roman-Bardales is charged with racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists, narco-terrorism conspiracy, and alien smuggling conspiracy.

"MS-13 is a terrorist organization and this case reflects the Department of Justice's ironclad commitment to putting terrorists behind bars," said Attorney General Pam Bondi. "Members of MS-13 and similar groups should live in fear knowing that we will hunt them down, prosecute them, and deliver swift American justice for their heinous crimes."

Federal prosecutors said Roman-Bardales and his co-defendants are part of MS-13's command and control structure who have engaged in a litany of violent activities aimed at influencing the policies of the government of El Salvador and at expanding influence in the United States and Mexico.

According to the indictment, Roman-Bardales forged alliances with Mexican cartels and engaged in narcotics trafficking, immigrant smuggling, extortion, kidnappings, and weapons trafficking.

The MS-13's Mexico Program murdered some migrants bound for the United States, including suspected members of the rival 18th Street gang and MS-13 members attempting to flee MS-13 in El Salvador without permission.

Drug trafficking was an important part of MS-13's moneymaking operation, especially in Mexico, and the defendants used MS-13's large membership in the United States to generate financial support for MS-13's terrorist activities in El Salvador.

