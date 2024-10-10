Federal court upholds conviction, life sentence for NYC subway gunman Frank James

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction and life sentence of Frank James, who shot ten people aboard a New York City subway in 2022.

James was convicted of ten counts of committing a terrorist attack or other act of violence against a mass transportation system and other charges stemming from the shooting.

The defense argued James did not act with the intent to kill but the appellate court disagreed, finding "ample evidence indicating that James acted with the intent to kill as many people as possible."

On the day of the shooting, James herded passengers to the far end of the Manhattan-bound R train by setting off a smoke grenade, waited until they were all crowded together, and then unloaded thirty-two shots into the crowd

"In the years leading up to the attack, James posted multiple videos on the internet in which he either repeatedly discussed how the human population must be reduced or praised and expressed a desire to copy the actions of notorious murderers like Ted Bundy," the opinion from the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals said. "In light of these facts, we see no reason to question the district court's conclusion that James intended to kill his victims."

Lucy Yang as more on the gruesome murder in Hempstead, Long Island.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



