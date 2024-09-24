FedEx worker stops porch pirate from taking package | VIDEO

A FedEx worker has been hailed a hero after stopping an attempted theft while trying to deliver a package in Hialeah, Florida.

Security video from Anthony Pena shows the FedEx employee walking towards the home when a man approaches him.

"Oh no, no, who are you?" the worker asks the man. "Open the door," he commands, testing the man.

The man continues walking towards him when the FedEx worker says "no, no, I don't know you, I'm going to call the police," shaking a finger in his face.

The worker then takes out his phone to record the man on Friday, September 20.

Anthony Pena can be heard on the ring camera asking "what's going on?"

The man then fled the scene, allowing the FedEx worker to safely deliver the package.

The video has drawn widespread praise from people on social media, who called him a "hero" and said he deserved a raise.