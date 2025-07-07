Who fell out of the NFL top 10 player rankings in 2025?



Fresh names can be found all over ESPN's survey of the top 10 players at every position. And that means every top-10 ranking has at least one player who fell from last year's charts, whether because of performance, injury or the strength of the rankings. We'll collect those names here as the top 10 for each position is unveiled.

A reminder of the rankings process: League executives, coaches and scouts gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen. More than 70 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases, all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped break ties.

We will roll out a position per day over 11 days. The schedule: running backs (7/7), defensive tackles (7/8), edge rushers (7/9), safeties (7/10), tight ends (7/11), interior offensive linemen (7/12), offensive tackles (7/13), quarterbacks (7/14), off-ball linebackers (7/15), wide receivers (7/16), cornerbacks (7/17).

Defensive tackles

Christian Wilkins, Raiders (No. 6 in 2024 preseason) -- Wilkins rolled snake eyes in his first year in Las Vegas, missing the final 12 games with a Jones fracture in his left foot suffered Oct. 6. It was a disappointing turn for a player who signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Raiders in March 2024. Wilkins, 29, was sidelined during minicamp as he continues his recovery from the injury.

Derrick Brown, Panthers (No. 7 in 2024 preseason) -- Fresh off signing a four-year, $96 million extension, Brown tore his left meniscus in Carolina's season-opening loss to the Saints and did not return in 2024. The 27-year-old Brown participated in walk-throughs during 2025 minicamps but has not been cleared to return.

Kenny Clark, Packers (No. 9 in 2024 preseason) -- The durable Clark started all 17 games for the third straight season but was unable to build on a strong statistical 2023 that saw him record a career 7.5 sacks and reach his third Pro Bowl. Clark told reporters in June that he played the entire 2024 season through a foot injury sustained Week 1 in Brazil. Set to begin his 10th season with the Packers, the 29-year-old Clark seeks a healthier journey in 2025.

Javon Hargrave, Vikings (No. 10 in 2024 preseason) -- Hargrave suffered a torn triceps three games into his second season with the 49ers, undergoing surgery and not returning to the field before being released in March. The two-time Pro Bowler subsequently signed a two-year, $30 million contract with Minnesota, the fourth team for the 32-year-old since he entered the league in 2016.

Running backs

Breece Hall, RB, Jets (No. 2 in 2024 preseason rankings) -- Hall was second behind only the 49ers' Christian McCaffrey on last year's list, but took a step back in rushing yards (876), catches (57) and touchdowns (8) as the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets offense failed to ignite. Hall, 24, could potentially be in for a better season in 2025 though new coach Aaron Glenn appears poised to employ a committee approach.

Nick Chubb, RB, Texans (No. 3 in 2024 preseason) -- After suffering a serious knee injury early in the 2023 season, Chubb returned to the field for the Browns in 2024 but was limited to 332 yards in eight games before his season-ending broken foot in Week 15. Chubb, 29, signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Texans this offseason.

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars (No. 10 in 2024 preseason) -- Etienne failed to deliver a third consecutive 1,000-yard season for the struggling Jags in 2024, rushing for 558 yards and two touchdowns on a career-low 3.7 yards per carry. How first-year coach Liam Coen integrates Etienne into the offense will be among the storylines worth watching in 2025 training camp.

