Fire breaks out inside nail salon at strip mall in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside a nail salon at a strip mall on Long Island.

Flames started around 7 p.m. Saturday on Central Park Road in Plainview.

The fire appears to have started in the utility room of Central Park Nail Spa. It also spread to Francesco's Pizzeria and Restaurant next door.

It took 10 fire departments more than an hour to get the situation under control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

