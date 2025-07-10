Fire burns through 3 buildings in Jersey City injuring 6 firefighters

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through one building in in Jersey City and spread to two others, leaving at least six firefighters injured.

The fire started in a building on 4th Street just after 2:15 a.m. Thursday and spread to buildings on both sides.

The structure went up in a large ball of flames.

The original fire building may have been vacant or under construction, but an unknown number of residents in adjacent buildings were left homeless.

At least six firefighters have been taken to Jersey City Medical Center for various injuries.

A Jersey City union fire official said typically firefighters are overcome by smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

"We had several members go to the medical center due to injuries, I can't report what it is just yet, but I know we've had at least six members go to the hospital due to injuries that are fire-related," said John Collins, Jersey City Fire Union President.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

