Firefighter injured after flames break out at Paterson, New Jersey furniture store

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One firefighter was injured after flames broke out at a furniture store in New Jersey.
The fire started at the store on Market Street Sunday night.
Firefighters had a hard time getting to the source due to maze-like conditions inside.
Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh praised first responders for keeping the fire from spreading.
Sayegh also said one firefighter was hurt after he fell down a flight of stairs. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
