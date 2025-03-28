Fire burns at animal hospital in Fordham, the Bronx; no injuries

FDNY officials say there was fire on the first floor of the three-story building.

FDNY officials say there was fire on the first floor of the three-story building.

FDNY officials say there was fire on the first floor of the three-story building.

FDNY officials say there was fire on the first floor of the three-story building.

FORDHAM, The Bronx (WABC) -- Crews battled a fast-moving fire at an animal hospital in the Bronx on Thursday.

The fire broke out around 8:40 p.m. at 18 East Kingsbridge Rd. Between Jerome Avenue and Morris Avenue in the Fordham section.

FDNY officials say there was fire on the first floor of the three-story building.

Over 20 units and more than 100 fire personnel reported to the scene to help put out the fire.

No one was injured, and it appeared that crews were able to get all the animals out safely.

The fire was placed under control just after 10 p.m.

There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.