Firefighters help deliver baby on sidewalk outside of firehouse

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Firefighters came to the rescue when a mother suddenly went into labor while at a bus stop on the Upper East Side across from a firehouse.

The firefighters stepped in and did what they do best- save lives, or in this case, deliver them.

Baby Melody is Destiny's fourth child.

The firefighters who delivered Melody have actually delivered other babies at the firehouse before, just never outside.

"This baby came quick, yeah, first time on the sidewalk."

Firefighters said there was no time to get the mom inside.

"We were able to snap the umbilical cord and hand the baby to mom for that bonding process," a firefighter said.

Destiny had planned to drop her other three children at their grandmother's house across the street and head to the hospital to have Melody by herself. But Melody had a different plan.

Melody was 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 39 weeks along.

"People were like what is it, a girl? Cheering and clapping, strangers honking horns. It was beautiful."

