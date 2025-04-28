Watch 'The First 100 Days: Trump's Second Term' on Eyewitness News

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As President Donald Trump prepares to mark 100 days in office, join Eyewitness News as we take a special look at all that has happened since his inauguration.

Trump has taken action on a number of issues, including immigration, raising tariffs to try to restore the American manufacturing base and trying to broker peace in the three-year Russia-Ukraine war, earning praise from supporters.

But he has come under fire on a number of fronts, including his economic and immigration policies and is locked in a trade war with China.

We will take a look at what it all means for you, your wallet, your safety and your security.

"The First 100 Days" airs Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Watch it on Channel 7 and wherever you stream abc7NY.

And tune in at 8 p.m. for an ABC News exclusive sit-down interview with the president in the Oval Office to reflect on his first 100 days. It will also stream on ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney+.

