Stars of Marvel's 'Thunderbolts*' walk the red carpet for premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES -- The stars of "Thunderbolts*" walked the red carpet in Hollywood Monday night for the premiere of the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.

Marvel Studios assembled an unconventional team of antiheroes in the film. The star-studded cast includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Hannah John-Kamen and more.

"All the characters in this are basically kind of these misfits existing in this world that have come from very difficult traumas," said John-Kamen, who plays Ava Starr/Ghost.

"They're also very real characters," said Stan, who returns as Bucky Barnes. "I think they're going to be more relatable to people in a way. We have our own tone."

The ragtag team joins forces, proving there's power in forgiving yourself and finding your courage.

"I love this universe," said Harbour, who portrays Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian. "I think it's America's mythology in a certain way, and it's our way of creating these metaphors and these archetypes."

Some surprise faces join the Marvel universe, while others returning bring a piece of the past.

"She's changed in a huge way," Pugh said about her role as Yelena Belova. "She's lost, I guess, the spark that we fell in love with her for in 'Black Widow.' We get to see her open up and reach out and essentially find her new family in this movie."

So what will the future hold? Is the asterisk in the title a clue?

"Can't tell. Gotta watch the movie," Russell said. He returns to the MCU as John Walker.

"Thunderbolts*" is in theaters May 2.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel Studios, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.