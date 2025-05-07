25 children died from the flu this season in New York; most in state history

The CDC reports 216 child deaths in the 2025 flu season, the most in 15 years. It's a startlingly high number, as fewer children get the vaccine.

The CDC reports 216 child deaths in the 2025 flu season, the most in 15 years. It's a startlingly high number, as fewer children get the vaccine.

The CDC reports 216 child deaths in the 2025 flu season, the most in 15 years. It's a startlingly high number, as fewer children get the vaccine.

The CDC reports 216 child deaths in the 2025 flu season, the most in 15 years. It's a startlingly high number, as fewer children get the vaccine.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This year's flu season caused more than 200 pediatric deaths across the country, with 25 of those being reported in New York.

"Sadly, there were 216 pediatric deaths reported nationally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - the highest loss of young lives to the flu in 15 years. In New York State, 25 influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported this season, which is the highest recorded amount ever in New York," said Dr. James McDonald, New York State Health Commissioner.

Among the children who lost their lives to the flu, only one was vaccinated, and five were too young to receive the vaccine.

"Children need to be at least 6 months old to receive a flu vaccine. Some of these young New Yorkers we lost were too young for the vaccine. The best protection for these little ones is for all those around them to be up to date with the flu vaccine, which usually becomes available in September," McDonald said.

The New York State health commissioner alleges, "Misinformation around vaccines has in recent years contributed to a rise in vaccine hesitancy and declining vaccination rates."

The flu vaccination rate for U.S. children has plummeted from about 64% five years ago to 49% this season.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone ages 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

McDonald said it's his department's goal to provide education and information to the public about the flu and other vaccines so that residents can protect themselves and their families.

The good news is that flu indicators have been waning since February, and last week, all 50 states were reporting low or minimal flu activity.

(Information provided by the New York State Health Department and the Associated Press)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.