Dispute between Forest Hills Stadium and residents over noise may affect summer concerts

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- An ongoing dispute between Forest Hills Stadium and residents may leave the popular Queens venue silent this summer.

The Forest Hills Garden Corporation says they are not granting the NYPD permission to close their private streets, leading the department to deny the stadium "sound amplification permits."

"The decision to deny Forest Hills Stadium the necessary permits to host its summer concert series is nothing short of a travesty, one that will have severe economic and cultural consequences for Forest Hills and beyond," said Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber Of Commerce. "For more than a decade, Forest Hills Stadium has been a catalyst for economic growth, a steward of our community, and a world-class venue that has brought joy to thousands. Shutting it down for the summer is an enormous loss for local businesses, the hundreds of workers who rely on the stadium for jobs, and the concertgoers who make Forest Hills a destination."

A spokesperson for Forest Hills Stadium told Eyewitness News that every show at the venue ends no later than 10 p.m.

Police say none of the concerts has been canceled.

The stadium wrote on social media they are moving forward with their schedule as planned, but that a minority of residents are attempting to block another season of music.

The venue currently has 12 shows scheduled from May to October.

The venue in recent years has had some neighbors file noise complaints, and a lawsuit to have the stadium closed was dismissed by a judge back in August.

CeFaan Kim has more from Forest Hills.

