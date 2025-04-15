24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Forest Hills Stadium given go-ahead to hold summer concerts

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, April 15, 2025 2:32AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The beat will go on at Forest Hills Stadium this summer.

New York City has given the venue the go-ahead to hold concerts again.

There have been complaints from nearby residents about noise levels and problems stemming from the crowds.

The stadium is arranging for security guards to patrol privately-owned streets around the venue.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW