Forest Hills Stadium given go-ahead to hold summer concerts

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- The beat will go on at Forest Hills Stadium this summer.

New York City has given the venue the go-ahead to hold concerts again.

There have been complaints from nearby residents about noise levels and problems stemming from the crowds.

The stadium is arranging for security guards to patrol privately-owned streets around the venue.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.