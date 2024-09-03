Former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul, husband arrested at Long Island home after FBI search

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Linda Sun, a former aide to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and her husband, Chris Hu, were arrested Tuesday morning at their Long Island home.

The FBI had searched the Manhasset home in July.

Sun worked in state government for about 15 years before she was fired last year from her job as deputy commissioner for strategic business development at the New York State Department of Labor.

She previously served as Hochul's deputy chief of staff.

The FBI and federal prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York confirmed the arrests.

The charges remained sealed until later Tuesday when Sun and Hu are expected to make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court.

A press secretary for the governor released the following statement:

"This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process."

