Former Newark officer Jovany Crespo to be sentenced in 2019 shooting death

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A former Newark officer will be sentenced on Friday in the 2019 death of a man killed during a police chase.

Jovany Crespo was convicted last June of aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and official misconduct.

On Jan. 28, 2019, Crespo fired his service weapon at a fleeing vehicle at three locations after the driver, Gregory Griffin, sped away from a traffic stop.

During a miles-long chase through Newark streets, Crespo repeatedly shot at the vehicle and ended up killing Griffin.

His passenger, Andrew Dixon, was critically injured.

At the time of the incident, Crespo said he saw guns in the vehicle, but other officers said the car's tinted windows prevented them from seeing inside.

Crespo is facing up to 30 years in prison.

