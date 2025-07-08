Former NYPD officials file lawsuits alleging department run by corruption, cronyism

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig accused former Police Commissioner Edward Caban of selling promotions for up to $15,000 in one of four lawsuits filed this week.

The suits, filed by four former top NYPD officials, allege a department run by cronyism, corruption and retaliation.

They were brought by Essig, former Assistant Chief Christopher McCormack, former Assistant Chief Joseph Veneziano and former Chief of Professional Standards Matthew Pontillo.

Essig says he retired in September 2023 because he was forced out by then-Police Commissioner Caban and then-Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey

Essig said Caban "tired" of his challenging their "unusual and non-customary promotion and transfer practices."

Those included "unvetted promotions" into the mega-sensitive Special Victims Unit, and he said Caban offered Essig a demotion to captain and a salary cut of up to $50,000 -- or resign.

"The Adams administration holds our top brass at the NYPD to the highest standards. We will review the lawsuits," a spokesperson to Mayor Eric Adams said.

