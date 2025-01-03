Jimmy Carter's funeral may be attractive target for extremists, new security assessment warns

The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter is an attractive target "for violent extremists to attack," especially after the vehicle ramming in New Orleans that killed 14 people, though there are no known threats to the funeral, according to a new security assessment obtained by ABC News.

"State funerals are considered no-notice events that significantly reduce planning timelines for potential hostile actors," the document said. "However, state funerals still present attractive targets due to the large gathering of senior US government officials, foreign dignitaries, and heads of state, as well as the symbolic nature of the venues and media attention expected."

Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, will be honored with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy and President-elect Donald Trump is expected to attend.

The memorials for Carter begin on Saturday when he's transferred from his hometown of Plains, Georgia, to Atlanta. A ceremony will be held at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Carter's remains will be transferred to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday and he will lie in state at the Capitol from Tuesday to Thursday. After the service at Washington National Cathedral, Carter's remains will return to Plains.

The assessment also noted other specially designated security events this month, including the certification of the Electoral College on Jan. 6 and Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. The simultaneous events "may increase the perception of a target-rich environment for a variety of threat actors," the document said.

"Targets could include the planned special events and ceremonies related to the State Funeral and associated First Amendment-protected activities around these ceremonies," the assessment said. "While there is no indication that the intersection of these two events will lead to an increased threat picture, the potentially large crowds for both may provide an attractive target to threat actors."

Law enforcement officials said there are no known threats to Washington, D.C., but the city will remain on a heightened threat environment throughout the month.

The D.C. National Guard said it's been activated and the Secret Service said it's deploying agents and specialists from field offices across the country to supplement staffing. The local D.C. police department has also been fully activated and will have nearly 4,000 additional officers from across the country assisting with policing for the special events.

The document also specifically mentioned the New Year's attack in New Orleans, noting "the use of vehicle-ramming alone or in conjunction with other tactics has become a recurring tactic employed by violent threat actors in the West."

The document added that "large crowds gathering in publicly accessible locations to observe or participate in State Funeral events could become targets of opportunity for a vehicle attack."

Fourteen people were killed and dozens were hurt when a man drove a truck through crowds on Bourbon Street early on New Year's Day. The suspect, who also died in the attack, posted several videos online "proclaiming his support for ISIS," and mentioning he joined ISIS before this summer, according to the FBI.

ABC News' Beatrice Peterson contributed to this report.