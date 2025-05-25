FourLeaf Air show kicks off at Jones Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- Whether on the beach or the Boardwalk, Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial start of summer - and also a time to reflect, honor and remember.

"This is what today is all about," said Jim, an Army veteran.

Mother Nature did not get in the way of the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach State Park. Thousands peered into the sky to see high-flying stunts during the annual event, held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

It serves as a salute to our military members.

Last year was a record-breaking year. This year, a half million spectators are expected to show throughout the weekend.

This year, we're also marking some significant milestones, including the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marines. The U.S. Coast Guard is also marking its 110th anniversary this year.

