Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer's death

A museum curator has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin - the first time that a new piece of work by the famed Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer's death A museum curator has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin - the first time that a new piece of work by the famed Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer's death A museum curator has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin - the first time that a new piece of work by the famed Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

Lost Chopin music unearthed nearly 200 years after composer's death A museum curator has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin - the first time that a new piece of work by the famed Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

A curator at a museum in New York City has discovered a previously unknown waltz written by Frédéric Chopin, the first time that a new piece of work by the Polish composer has been found in nearly 100 years.

The waltz, written on a small manuscript measuring about 4 inches by 5 inches, was first discovered by curator Robinson McClellan in 2019, who then sought outside expert help, according to a statement from the Morgan Library & Museum on Monday.

"He found it peculiar that he could not think of any waltzes by Chopin that matched the measures on the page," reads the statement.

Polish composer Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849). Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock via CNN Newsource

"Chopin famously wrote in 'small forms,' but this work, lasting about one minute, is shorter than any other waltz by him," adds the statement.

"It is nevertheless a complete piece, showing the kind of 'tightness' that we expect from a finished work by the composer."

McClellan asked Chopin expert Jeffrey Kallberg, associate dean for arts and letters at the University of Pennsylvania, to help authenticate the waltz. "Extensive research points to the strong likelihood that the piece is by Chopin," according to the statement.

This research included analysis by paper conservators who found that the paper and ink match those that Chopin normally used. This dated the manuscript to the 1830s, a museum spokeswoman told CNN Tuesday.

"The penmanship matches other examples of Chopin's handwriting," said the spokeswoman. "The score contains fingerings and dynamic markings, suggesting that Chopin thought the piece might be performed someday."

The Morgan Library & Museum believes that the fact that the manuscript is so small could mean that it was meant to be a gift that the recipient would have kept in an autograph album.

Chopin was known to sign manuscripts that were gifts, but this one is unsigned, which the museum says suggests that he ultimately decided against giving it away.

"This newly discovered waltz expands our understanding of Chopin as a composer and opens new questions for scholars to consider regarding when he wrote it and for whom it was intended," said McClellan in the statement.

"To hear this work for the first time will be an exciting moment for everyone in the world of classical piano."

The museum spokeswoman said that the work "offers a look into Chopin's creative process," particularly given its short length and "some interesting dynamic markings."

"We can see Chopin trying things that would become hallmarks of his style," she added, highlighting the fact that the manuscript would have been written when Chopin was in his early 20s.

The discovery of an unknown piece of work by Chopin has not happened since the late 1930s, according to the museum.

"Our extensive music collection is defined by handwritten examples of the creative process and it is thrilling to have uncovered a new and unknown work by such a renowned composer," said Colin B. Bailey, museum director, in the statement.

The Polish composer was born in 1810 and was best known for solo piano pieces.

Chopin died in Paris, France, at the age of just 39. He's one of Poland's most famous sons, and his name adorns the airport serving the capital Warsaw, as well as parks, streets, benches and buildings.

His works and image are ubiquitous across the central European country, and his residences bear unmissable plaques. Busts and statues of his likeness are dotted across several major cities.

Even his heart, preserved in alcohol after his death in 1849 is sealed into a wall of Warsaw's Holy Cross Church.

But recent suggestions about Chopin's private life collided awkwardly with Poland's staunchly conservative traditions - and caused some to question whether the story of Chopin that Poles are told from a young age is true.

According to a Swiss radio documentary released in 2020, the composer had relationships with men, and those relationships were left out of history by successive historians and biographers; a potentially thorny charge in one of Europe's worst countries for LGBTQ rights.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.