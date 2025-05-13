How to get free books this weekend at Brooklyn Book Hub's Community Day

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- On Saturday, Brooklyn Book Bodega is holding a Community Day at the Book Hub in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where attendees will be able to take a book home with them for no charge.

The program on May 17 will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 141 Flushing Ave., Suite 407 in Brooklyn, and it is open to anyone 10 or older.

The organization encourages people to come "and to take as many books as they can carry from our well-loved and overstock selection of books."

Attendees will have 45 minutes to select as many books as they can carry from the varied selection.

This event is part of a larger effort to bring books to areas and communities without access to them and to inspire and develop lifelong readers.

Pre-registration is required to attend. Click here to register.

