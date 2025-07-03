Freed American-Israeli hostage, Edan Alexander from New Jersey, visits White House

Edan Alexander, the U.S.-Israeli dual citizen who was held hostage by Hamas, visited the White House Thursday for a meeting with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

Alexander was joined by his family, who met with the President multiple times during their son's captivity to advocate for his release.

Alexander spent 584 days held hostage by Hamas before he was released on May 12.

He was born and raised in Tenafly, New Jersey.

Alexander, now 21, moved to Israel at the age of 18 and joined the IDF.

He was 19 years old and actively serving in the Israeli military when he was captured during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Alexander was the last living American citizen believed to be held by Hamas.

