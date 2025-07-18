Full circle moment for director of new Target store in Astoria, Queens

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Target is hiring for its newest brick and mortar store in Astoria, Queens.

It was a full circle moment for a young woman who started as a part time cashier, and two and a half decades later is bringing girl power back to her community, she's the boss!

"Astoria is so important to me," said Faye Cordoso, Target store director. "It raised me. I grew up here. I went to school here. I took the train here to my first job at Target."

When Cordoso applied for a job as a seasonal part timer in Rego Park she was just 24.

Three kids and a career later, she's now at the top as store director of the retailer's newest New York City outlet.

"It's kind of neat to take three kids with you and only to one store, get your milk, socks, formula, a CD, makeup," she said. "Especially because a lot of people don't drive. When I was growing up, I took the train here in front the N train to Rego Park."

Most rewarding now is the ability for her to hire other city kids just like her.

"I'm most proud of being able to hire other people from the community," Cordoso said. "We hired about 100 people for different positions within the store."

"It's really nice to hire the children or the parents of people I went to school with," she added

"I'm going to be help stocking items and making sure the store's in top shape," said Gabe Acosta, a new Target employee.

Acosta, who has Autism, will make the starting wage above $18 an hour, competitively more than the city minimum wage of $16.50 an hour.

"They were pretty much welcome with open arms, I understand they interviewed 500 people for 103 jobs, full benefits, 401k, medical, dental, vacation time," said Tom Grech, President and CEO, Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Grech pointed out the empty store fronts along 31st Street. The neighborhood, he says, needs more anchor stores to help the mom and pop shops thrive.

"It's a great shot in the arm during a difficult time," he said.

The new director hopes to cultivate a sense of belonging and inclusion. Her team is also led by women.

"My human resources is a female, my head of security, my new store exec, my service and engagement, my head of trucks. There's nothing they can't do. The majority of my team is female," Cordoso said. "They say retail is in the details and my team is extremely detailed."

The store is open now, but the grand opening is Sunday, July 20 with giveaways, games, and freebies as the community welcomes this new addition to the neighborhood.

