Funeral to be held for former Rep. Charles Rangel at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A final farewell will be held Friday for late Congressman Charles Rangel.
His funeral will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown at 9:45 a.m.
The service is open to members of the public, they are asked to arrive by 9 a.m. Doors will close at 9:45 a.m., or when full capacity is reached.
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul are just a few of the public officials set to attend the funeral.
Rangel was lying in state at New York City Hall the past two days.
It's an honor that's been reserved for very few people over the years like former presidents Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant.
Rangel spent nearly five decades in Congress, was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, and was the first Black House member to chair the Ways and Means Committee.
He died on May 26 at the age of 94.
