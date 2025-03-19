Gabby Petito Foundation, Nassau County officials, raise domestic violence awareness

NASSAU COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joined The Gabby Petito Foundation to recognize the importance of bringing attention to domestic violence.

Wednesday would have been Gabby Petito's 26th birthday.

On Thursday, 20% of all sales at Miller's Ale House in Levittown will go to the Foundation.

Before her death, eyewitnesses reported domestic violence between Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundry.

A month later, Petito's mother reported her missing, and her body was found about a week after the search.

A startling number, one in three women are victims of domestic violence.

"We have to change this, we have to change it through awareness, through education, through new laws," said Mary Wickman, Gabby Petito's grandmother. "We need to stop asking, 'Why didn't she leave?' We need to start saying, 'Why didn't he stop?' My Gabby was everything to us."

The story of the Long Island native has been in the national spotlight since her murder back in 2021.

The Nassau County Domestic and Sexual Assault Hotline is 516-542-0404, where advocates can help victims.

