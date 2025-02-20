Gas explosion damages restaurant in Perth Amboy, surrounding buildings evacuated

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was injured after a gas explosion occurred at a restaurant in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, officials said.

The explosion occurred just after 3:40 p.m. at 232 Hall Avenue.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the windows of the first-floor restaurant blown out, with smoke visible from inside.

An active natural gas leak was also present.

Fire officials say surrounding buildings were evacuated as a hose line was deployed to maintain the fire. Elizabethtown Gas was able to secure the gas main, allowing crews to enter the building and extinguish the flames.

One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

One family from the third-floor apartment of the building will be relocated as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire and explosion are under investigation.

