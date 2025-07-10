'General Hospital,' 'The View,' 'Live with Kelly and Mark' nominated for Daytime Emmys

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out October 17
LOS ANGELES -- The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has announced the nominations for the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
"General Hospital" earned a whopping 16 nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Drama series, writing, directing and several technical nods. Dominic Zamprogna, who plays Dante is up for Outstanding Lead Performance: Actor. Nancy Lee Grahn, who plays Alexis and Laura Wright who plays Carly, are up for Outstanding Lead Performance: Actress. Kate Mansi, who plays Kristina, is up for Supporting Actress. The Supporting Actor category is stacked with nominations for Tajh Bellow, who plays TJ, Gregory Harrison, who played Gregory and Lucky Spencer himself, Jonathan Jackson. And GH has three actors competing for Guest Performance: Jaqueline Lopez, who played Blaze, Alley Mills, who played Heather and Avery Kristen Pohl, who played Esme.
"General Hospital" took home four Daytime Emmys last year. On The Red Carpet spoke with Executive Producer Frank Valentini afterward about working with his talented cast and crew.
"It's a joy because you see what's on the paper come to life. It's also a joy because we know who our audience is and we love them and want to please them," he said.
"Live with Kelly and Mark" is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are nominated in the Talk Series Host category. The show is also nominated for several technical awards.
"The View" is also nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk series as well as several technical nominations.
National Geographic's "National Parks: USA" is nominated for Outstanding Science and Nature Program. It's also being recognized for writing, cinematography and other technical awards.
Anthony Mackie is nominated for Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily for "Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast." The documentary also got a nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Single Camera Daytime Non-Fiction program.
"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" is up for Outstanding Daytime Special, Directing Team for a Multiple Camera Daytime Non-Fiction Program, Technical Direction, Camerawork , Video, Multiple Camera editing
And "TrueSouth" from ESPN/ABC/SEC Network got a nod for oustanding culinary cultural series.
The Daytime Emmy Awards will be handed out October 17.
The full list of nominees is below.
Days of our Lives/Peacock
General Hospital/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Brothers Television Distribution
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live with Kelly and Mark/Disney Entertainment Distribution
The View/ABC
Access Hollywood/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
E! News/E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight/CBS Media Ventures
Extra/Warner Brothers Television Distribution
Be My Guest with Ina Garten/ Food Network
Delicious Miss Brown/Food Network
Emeril Cooks/Roku
Lidia's Kitchen/PBS
Selena + Restaurant/Food Network
BBQ High/Magnolia Network
Chasing Flavor with Carla Hall/HBO
Ingrediente: Mexico/Amazon Prime Video
TrueSouth/ESPN | ABC | SEC Network
America's Court with Judge Kevin Ross /Entertainment Studios
Divorce Court/FOX
Hot Bench/CBS Media Ventures
Judy Justice/Amazon Prime Video
Justice For The People with Judge Milian/Entertainment Studios
We The People with Judge Lauren Lake/Entertainment Studios
Expedition Unknown /Discovery Channel
Field Trip with Curtis Stone, Hong Kong/PBS
The Good Road/PBS
How I Got Here/BYUtv
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out/PBS
Mexico Made With Love/PBS
Living with Leopards/ Netflix
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix
Dime Como Hacerlo/Roku
The Fixers/BYUtv
Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse/Magnolia Network
Going Home with Tyler Cameron/Amazon Prime Video
Married to Real Estate/HGTV
Martha Gardens/Roku
George to the Rescue/NBC
Hack Your Health/The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix
Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward/NBC
Homegrown/Magnolia Network
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment/Netflix
Black Barbie/Netflix
Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame/PBS
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter/IFC
The Swift Effect/Peacock
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors/PBS
Bob Newhart: A Legacy of Laughter/An "Entertainment Tonight" Special/CBS
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés/Amazon Prime Video
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC
98th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade/NBC
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers/PBS
Ballin' Out /Outsports
Billboard Presents/Billboard.com
Catalyst/LinkedIn News
Eat This With Yara/The Chef Preserving Gaza's Cuisine Amid a Genocide/AJ+
Live Like A Champion/Healthline
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman/ The Young and the Restless / CBS
Eileen Davidson as Ashley Abbott / The Young and the Restless /CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson /The Young and the Restless/CBS
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis/General Hospital/ABC
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers/The Young and the Restless/CBS
Laura Wright as Carly Spencer/General Hospital/ABC
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott/ The Young and the Restless /CBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Greg Rikaart as Leo Stark/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri/General Hospital/ABC
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton /Days of our Lives/Peacock
Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra/The Young and the Restless/CBS
Kate Mansi as Kristina Corinthos Davis/General Hospital/ABC
Emily O'Brien as Theresa Donovan/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins Abbott/The Young and the Restless/CBS
Tajh Bellow as TJ Ashford /General Hospital/ABC
Blake Berris as Everett Lynch/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti/The Young and the Restless/CBS
Gregory Harrison as Gregory Chase/General Hospital/ABC
Jonathan Jackson as Lucky Spencer/General Hospital/ABC
Olivia d'Abo as Fifi Garrett /The Bay/Popstar! TV
AnnaLynne McCord as Cat Greene/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Ashley Puzemis as Holly Jonas/Days of our Lives/Peacock
Christian Weissmann as Remy Pryce/The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS
Lisa Yamada as Luna Nozawa/The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS
Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten /The Young and the Restless/CBS
Clint Howard as Tom Starr/The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS
Jacqueline Lopez as Blaze/General Hospital/ABC
Alley Mills as Heather Webber/General Hospital/ABC
Valarie Pettiford as Amy Lewis/The Young and the Restless/CBS
Avery Kristen Pohl as Esme Prince/General Hospital/ABC
Drew Barrymore /The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
Jenna Bush Hager, Hoda Kotb/TODAY with Hoda and Jenna/NBC
Kelly Clarkson/The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa/Live with Kelly and Mark/Disney Entertainment Distribution
Jennifer Hudson/The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Brothers Television Distribution
Kardea Brown/Delicious Miss Brown/Food Network
Joanna Gaines/Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines/Magnolia Network
Ina Garten/Be My Guest with Ina Garten/Food Network
Emeril Lagasse/Emeril Cooks/Roku
Michael Symon/Symon's Dinners Cooking Out/Food Network
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner/Entertainment Tonight/CBS Media Ventures
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez/Access Hollywood/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Star Jones, Corey Jovan/Divorce Court/FOX
Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose & Judge Judy Sheindlin/Judy Justice/Amazon Prime Video
Sir David Attenborough/Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Brad Bestelink/Living with Leopards/Netflix
Andi Sweeney Blanco, Courtney Dober, Rob North & Kirin Stone/The Fixers/BYUtv
Anthony Mackie/Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast/National Geographic
Martha Stewart/Martha Gardens/Roku
Days of our Lives/Peacock
General Hospital/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
Black Barbie/Netflix
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini/PBS
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Shelter Me: The Cancer Pioneers/PBS
Days of our Lives/Peacock
General Hospital/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
Living with Leopards/Netflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild/NBC
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Gulf Coast/National Geographic
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
The Good Road/PBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
The Wizard of Paws/BYUtv
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
Neighbours/Amazon Prime Video
The View/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
Living with Leopards/Netflix
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade/ABC
The Fixers/BYUtv
How I Got Here/BYUtv
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Resurrected Rides/Netflix
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
The Talk/CBS
The View/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix
Joseph Rosendo's Steppin' Out/PBS
Living with Leopards/Netflix
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix
Outstanding Lighting Direction
Days of our Lives/Peacock
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
The View/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
Car Masters: Rust to Riches/Netflix
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix
Reconnecting Roots/PBS
Tex Mex Motors/Netflix
Days of our Lives/Peacock
General Hospital/ABC
Making Good/BYUtv
Start Up/PBS
The Young and the Restless/CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live with Kelly and Mark/Disney Entertainment Distribution
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix
The Young and the Restless/CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
General Hospital/ABC
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix
Sherri/Debmar-Mercury
The Young and the Restless/CBS
The Bold and the Beautiful/CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show/CBS Media Ventures
General Hospital/ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show/Warner Brothers Television Distribution
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix
Sherri/Debmar-Mercury
Chicagoland's Best Bites/WMAQ-TV
createid | SARA: A Life in Dreams and Symbols/Idaho Public Television
Danzando para Sanar/WWDT-TV
Hidden Homicide/WGN-TV
Relish/Twin Cities PBS
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of NatGeo and this ABC station.