George Clooney shares thoughts on making his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- It was a movie that became a box office sensation and an awards season darling 20 years ago.

"Good Night and Good Luck" told the story of Edward R Murrow and it was spearheaded by George Clooney.

Now Clooney is reimagining the movie and bringing it and himself to the Broadway stage.

Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo caught up with Clooney to talk about his Broadway debut.

Clooney held an old-school style press conference to announce his cast and chat about the project.

Clooney is starring in the stage adaptation of the 2005 film that he co-wrote and directed as the legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow.

A role that hits close to home.

"How much of you doing this is almost a love letter to your dad in some way?" Garguilo asked.

"It really it is. My father was an Anchorman for 40 years, and he's still feisty. You know, he's gonna come to the he's gonna come see the play, and I'm sure I'll get some brutal notes about journalism from my dad. But yeah, I'm very proud of the person that my father has been his whole life and career. He taught me all the things that I believe in, and I'm and it's, and it's, I'm proud to represent his craft," Clooney said.

"What do you remember about like being a kid and going to visit him at work?" Garguilo asked.

"I used to run the teleprompter for him. Stop it in the old days, and teleprompters in the old days was a camera on top of paper that was taped end to end, and you would run it underneath the camera with a big light on it, and then whenever they break, do a commercial break, they go cut that segment, and you had a giant paper cutter, and you cut it, and then you tape it back together. That's how literally, that's how old I am," Clooney said.

The play follows Murrow's historic confrontation with Senator Joseph McCarthy, a story Clooney says still resonates.

"Unfortunately, this is a story that has been relevant for 100 years and continues to be relevant. I think it's a good time to always remind ourselves of us at our best. And Murrow was us at our best," Clooney said.

Garguilo asked what making his Broadway debut means to him.

"It's fear. It's abject fear. Is what I have, the way wave of emotion. Yeah, I'm terrified. But, I mean, that's not such a bad thing to be, you know, it's a kind of a good thing in life to constantly be doing stuff that you don't feel comfortable with and you don't feel competent. And I love the story," Clooney said.

"So, is Brad Pitt getting an invite to opening night?" Garguilo asks.

"No, he's not. In fact, I don't want him around. Apparently, we're fighting. I saw some article the other day, we're fighting. I don't know, I don't know what, where Brad is right now, he's shooting a movie, so He's almost done, and then we're gonna, we're gonna do another film together soon," Clooney said.

A strictly limited engagement of "Good Night and Good Luck begins previews March 12th and the show officially opens in April at the Winter Garden Theatre.

