George Wendt, who played Norm on 'Cheers,' dies at 76

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom "Cheers," has died. He was 76.

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

George Wendt as Norm Peterson in an episode of "Cheers." Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt starred in a few roles on television, including "M*A*S*H," "Taxi" and "Soap" before his big break in "Cheers."

Wendt starred in every episode of "Cheers" from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

This Oct. 20, 2009 file photo shows actor George Wendt posing for a portrait in New York. AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.