New York City ramping up its efforts to crack down on 'ghost plates'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is ramping up enforcement to crack down on drivers who use "ghost plates."
Ghost plates are license plates intentionally obscured to avoid tolls and identification.
Authorities say plates now must be securely fastened, kept clean and not be covered with glass or plastic.
Parking in the city with an obscured plate could result in a $50 fine.
The new rules take effect on April 16.
City Hall says 73,000 ghost cars and unregistered vehicles have been removed since the beginning of Mayor Eric Adams' administration.
